Team USA blanks Czech Republic 7-0, advances to quarterfinals of 2021 World Junior Championship

Trevor Zegras (Boston University) had two goals and three assists, Bobby Brink (Denver) scored twice, and Spencer Knight (Boston College) made 22 saves to help the U.S. National Junior Team to a 7-0 victory over the Czech Republic in Edmonton Tuesday afternoon in the third game of preliminary round play at the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship.

With the victory, the U.S. has clinched a spot in the tournament quarterfinals on Jan. 2. Team USA will close out preliminary round play on Thursday against Sweden at 9:30 p.m. EST and the game can be seen live on NHL Network.

“It was a hard-fought win and I don’t think the score is predicated on how the game went,” said U.S. coach Nate Leaman (Providence) in a statement. “It was a tight game and we had to stick with it. I’m proud of the way guys stayed with it until we could break the game open.”

Arthur Kaliyev (OHL’s Hamilton Bulldogs), Cole Caufield (Wisconsin) and Matthew Boldy (Boston College) also scored for the Americans.

With his three assists this afternoon, Zegras is now tied for second all-time with 14 career assists for Team USA in World Junior play.