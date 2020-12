Robert Morris at Bowling Green

Jack: We here in the Midwest are still getting used to single midweek games, but this matchup should be good. Bowling Green is looking for the season sweep of RMU. I think they get it. Falcons win 4-2

Daver: Boy Bowling Green has been off to a great start to the young season. I believe it remains safe to say that the Falcons offense is ready to keep this run going. Falcons win, 4-1