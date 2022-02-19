2021 NCAA Division I women's hockey tournament
2021 bracket
2021 tournament
Locations, dates:
• First round: Erie Insurance Arena, Erie, Pa., March 15 and 16
• Frozen Four: Erie Insurance Arena, Erie, Pa., March 18 and 20
Qualifying teams: 8
Format: The top four teams according to the selection criteria will be seeded 1-4. The remaining four teams will be placed in the bracket based on relative strength as long as these pairings do not result in additional flights. All rounds are single elimination. More: NCAA Division I women's tournament selection process
Automatic qualifiers: Postseason tournament champions from CHA, ECAC Hockey, Hockey East and WCHA.
NCAA Division I women's ice hockey committee
• Josh Berlo, Minnesota Duluth athletic director
• Anita Brenner, Cornell deputy athletic director
• Katie Crowley, Boston College coach
• Paul Flanagan, Syracuse coach
• Kate McAfee, New Hampshire associate athletic director