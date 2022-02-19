2021 NCAA Division I women's hockey tournament

2021 bracket

Quarterfinals
March 15-16
Semifinals
March 18
Championship
March 20
1 Northeastern
5
Robert Morris
1
Erie Insurance Arena, Erie, Pa.
4 Colgate
0
Minnesota Duluth
1
(OT) Erie Insurance Arena, Erie, Pa.
3 Ohio State
3
Boston College
1
Erie Insurance Arena, Erie, Pa.
2 Wisconsin
3
Providence
0
Erie Insurance Arena, Erie, Pa.
Northeastern
3
Minnesota Duluth
2
(OT) Erie Insurance Arena, Erie, Pa.
Ohio State
2
Wisconsin
4
Erie Insurance Arena, Erie, Pa.
Northeastern
1
Wisconsin
2
(OT) Erie Insurance Arena, Erie, Pa.

2021 tournament

Locations, dates:

First round: Erie Insurance Arena, Erie, Pa., March 15 and 16

Frozen Four: Erie Insurance Arena, Erie, Pa., March 18 and 20

Qualifying teams: 8

Format: The top four teams according to the selection criteria will be seeded 1-4. The remaining four teams will be placed in the bracket based on relative strength as long as these pairings do not result in additional flights. All rounds are single elimination. More: NCAA Division I women's tournament selection process

Automatic qualifiers: Postseason tournament champions from CHA, ECAC Hockey, Hockey East and WCHA.

NCAA Division I women's ice hockey committee

Josh Berlo, Minnesota Duluth athletic director

Anita Brenner, Cornell deputy athletic director

Katie Crowley, Boston College coach

Paul Flanagan, Syracuse coach

Kate McAfee, New Hampshire associate athletic director

