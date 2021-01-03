Rankings roundup: How the top 20 NCAA hockey teams fared, Dec. 28-Jan. 3

Here is a rundown of how the top 20 teams in the USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll of Dec. 28 fared in games over the week of Dec. 28-Jan. 3.

No. 1 Minnesota (9-0-0)

01/03/2021 – RV Arizona State 1 at No. 1 Minnesota 4

No. 2 Boston College (5-1-0)

Did not play.

No. 3 North Dakota (7-2-1)

Did not play.

No. 4 Minnesota Duluth (6-3-2)

01/02/2021 – No. 4 Minnesota Duluth 4 at No. 6 St. Cloud State 3 (OT)

01/03/2021 – No. 4 Minnesota Duluth 1 at No. 6 St. Cloud State 3

No. 5 Minnesota State (5-1-1)

01/02/2021 – No. 5 Minnesota State 5 at Northern Michigan 0

01/03/2021 – No. 5 Minnesota State 4 at Northern Michigan 0

No. 6 St. Cloud State (7-4-0)

01/02/2021 – No. 4 Minnesota Duluth 4 at No. 6 St. Cloud State 3 (OT)

01/03/2021 – No. 4 Minnesota Duluth 1 at No. 6 St. Cloud State 3

No. 7 Bowling Green (11-1-0)

12/29/2020 – RV Robert Morris 1 at No. 7 Bowling Green 2

01/02/2021 – No. 7 Bowling Green 6 at Ferris State 1

01/03/2021 – No. 7 Bowling Green 4 at Ferris State 2

No. 8 Michigan (5-5-0)

Did not play.

No. 9 Massachusetts (8-3-1)

12/30/2020 – No. 9 Massachusetts 4 at RV New Hampshire 0

01/01/2021 – No. 9 Massachusetts 4 at No. 13 Northeastern 3

01/02/2021 – No. 13 Northeastern 3 at No. 9 Massachusetts 5

No. 10 Clarkson (6-3-1)

12/29/2020 – Niagara 3 at No. 10 Clarkson 6

01/01/2021 – No. 10 Clarkson 4 at RV Colgate 1

01/03/2021 – RV Colgate 1 at No. 10 Clarkson 1 (OT)

No. 11 Omaha (6-3-1)

Did not play.

No. 12 Quinnipiac (6-3-1)

12/31/2020 – No. 12 Quinnipiac 2 at St. Lawrence 2 (OT)

01/03/2021 – St. Lawrence 4 at No. 12 Quinnipiac 2

No. 13 Northeastern (3-3-2)

01/01/2021 – No. 9 Massachusetts 4 at No. 13 Northeastern 3

01/02/2021 – No. 13 Northeastern 3 at No. 9 Massachusetts 5

No. 14 Wisconsin (5-5-0)

Did not play.

No. 15 Providence (3-3-2)

12/28/2020 – No. 15 Providence 0 at Connecticut 2

01/01/2021 – Vermont 0 at No. 15 Providence 0 (OT)

01/02/2021 – Vermont 1 at No. 15 Providence 3

No. 16 Denver (4-7-1)

01/01/2021 – No. 16 Denver 3 at Colorado College 4

01/02/2021 – Colorado College 1 at No. 16 Denver 6

No. 17 UMass Lowell (2-1-0)

01/03/2021 – Maine 3 at No. 17 UMass Lowell 5

No. 18 Notre Dame (4-5-1)

Did not play.

No. 19 Lake Superior State (4-1-3)

01/02/2021 – RV Bemidji State 4 at No. 19 Lake Superior State 1

01/03/2021 – RV Bemidji State 2 at No. 19 Lake Superior State 2 (OT)

No. 20 AIC (6-2-0)

01/02/2021 – LIU 1 at No. 20 AIC 2

RV = Received Votes