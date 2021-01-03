Rankings roundup: How the top 20 NCAA hockey teams fared, Dec. 28-Jan. 3

Here is a rundown of how the top 20 teams in the USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll of Dec. 28 fared in games over the week of Dec. 28-Jan. 3.
No. 1 Minnesota (9-0-0)
01/03/2021 – RV Arizona State 1 at No. 1 Minnesota 4
No. 2 Boston College (5-1-0)
Did not play.
No. 3 North Dakota (7-2-1)
Did not play.
No. 4 Minnesota Duluth (6-3-2)
01/02/2021 – No. 4 Minnesota Duluth 4 at No. 6 St. Cloud State 3 (OT)
01/03/2021 – No. 4 Minnesota Duluth 1 at No. 6 St. Cloud State 3
No. 5 Minnesota State (5-1-1)
01/02/2021 – No. 5 Minnesota State 5 at Northern Michigan 0
01/03/2021 – No. 5 Minnesota State 4 at Northern Michigan 0
No. 6 St. Cloud State (7-4-0)
01/02/2021 – No. 4 Minnesota Duluth 4 at No. 6 St. Cloud State 3 (OT)
01/03/2021 – No. 4 Minnesota Duluth 1 at No. 6 St. Cloud State 3
No. 7 Bowling Green (11-1-0)
12/29/2020 – RV Robert Morris 1 at No. 7 Bowling Green 2
01/02/2021 – No. 7 Bowling Green 6 at Ferris State 1
01/03/2021 – No. 7 Bowling Green 4 at Ferris State 2
No. 8 Michigan (5-5-0)
Did not play.
No. 9 Massachusetts (8-3-1)
12/30/2020 – No. 9 Massachusetts 4 at RV New Hampshire 0
01/01/2021 – No. 9 Massachusetts 4 at No. 13 Northeastern 3
01/02/2021 – No. 13 Northeastern 3 at No. 9 Massachusetts 5
No. 10 Clarkson (6-3-1)
12/29/2020 – Niagara 3 at No. 10 Clarkson 6
01/01/2021 – No. 10 Clarkson 4 at RV Colgate 1
01/03/2021 – RV Colgate 1 at No. 10 Clarkson 1 (OT)
No. 11 Omaha (6-3-1)
Did not play.
No. 12 Quinnipiac (6-3-1)
12/31/2020 – No. 12 Quinnipiac 2 at St. Lawrence 2 (OT)
01/03/2021 – St. Lawrence 4 at No. 12 Quinnipiac 2
No. 13 Northeastern (3-3-2)
01/01/2021 – No. 9 Massachusetts 4 at No. 13 Northeastern 3
01/02/2021 – No. 13 Northeastern 3 at No. 9 Massachusetts 5
No. 14 Wisconsin (5-5-0)
Did not play.
No. 15 Providence (3-3-2)
12/28/2020 – No. 15 Providence 0 at Connecticut 2
01/01/2021 – Vermont 0 at No. 15 Providence 0 (OT)
01/02/2021 – Vermont 1 at No. 15 Providence 3
No. 16 Denver (4-7-1)
01/01/2021 – No. 16 Denver 3 at Colorado College 4
01/02/2021 – Colorado College 1 at No. 16 Denver 6
No. 17 UMass Lowell (2-1-0)
01/03/2021 – Maine 3 at No. 17 UMass Lowell 5
No. 18 Notre Dame (4-5-1)
Did not play.
No. 19 Lake Superior State (4-1-3)
01/02/2021 – RV Bemidji State 4 at No. 19 Lake Superior State 1
01/03/2021 – RV Bemidji State 2 at No. 19 Lake Superior State 2 (OT)
No. 20 AIC (6-2-0)
01/02/2021 – LIU 1 at No. 20 AIC 2
RV = Received Votes