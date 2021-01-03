WCHA adds Minnesota-St. Cloud State hockey game Jan. 7 to women’s conference schedule

The WCHA women’s conference announced Sunday that Minnesota and St. Cloud State will meet in a WCHA league game on Thursday, Jan. 7.

The game will be played at Ridder Arena in Minneapolis and will count in the WCHA standings. The Gophers and Huskies will return to the ice that weekend for their previously scheduled Jan. 9-10 home-and-home WCHA series.

Thursday’s game is slated for a 3:07 p.m. CST start and will air on BTN Plus.

Minnesota will host Saturday’s game at 4:07 p.m. CST.

The Sunday, Jan. 10 game will be played at St. Cloud State and will begin at 3:07 p.m. CST. Saturday’s game will air on BTN Plus with Sunday’s game available on FloHockey.tv.