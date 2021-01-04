Minnesota native Schmidt leaves Union, transfers to Gophers for second half of ’20-21 season

Minnesota has announced that forward Colin Schmidt has been added to the 2020-21 roster.

A native of Wayzata, Minn., Schmidt spent the 2019-20 season at Union, skating in 32 games as a freshman and recording five points (one goal, four assists), earning AHCA All-America Scholar and ECAC Hockey All-Academic honors with the Dutchmen.

As a prep, Schmidt played at Wayzata High School for former Gopher Pat O’Leary, helping the Trojans claim the 2016 MSHSL Class AA state championship. Along the way, Schmidt earned All-Lake Conference accolades in each of his three seasons as a prep and was a finalist for the Mr. Hockey Award as a senior captain in 2018.

Schmidt will wear No. 16 for the Gophers.