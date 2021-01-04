North Dakota-Omaha series scheduled for Jan. 8-9 postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests with Mavericks team

Due to a continuing combination of positive COVID-19 tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Omaha hockey program, the Omaha at North Dakota series scheduled for this weekend, Friday, Jan. 8 and Saturday, Jan. 9, at Ralph Engelstad Arena in Grand Forks, N.D. has been postponed.

This series has been rescheduled for Friday and Saturday, Feb. 19-20, at Ralph Engelstad Arena.

Last week, it was announced Omaha and UND’s first scheduled series this season on Dec. 31-Jan. 1 was rescheduled for Friday and Saturday, Jan. 29-30 at Baxter Arena in Omaha.

The decision to postpone the series is consistent with the NCHC’s COVID-19 protocols, developed by the conference’s health and safety competitions committee.