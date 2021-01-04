Minnesota starts 2021 as near-unanimous No. 1 hockey team in latest USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll

Minnesota begins 2021 just like it ended 2020 – at the top of the USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll.

The undefeated Gophers (9-0-0) earned 39 of 40 first-place votes in this week’s rankings.

Boston College is again No. 2 and picked up the other first-place vote this week.

North Dakota remains No. 3, while Minnesota State flip-flops with Minnesota Duluth this week, the Mavericks going to No. 4 and Bulldogs to No. 5.

USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll – Jan. 4, 2021

St. Cloud stays No. 6, as does Bowling Green at No. 7, Massachusetts is up one to No. 8, Michigan down one to No. 9, and Clarkson again sits tenth.

Entering the rankings this week after not being ranked in the Dec. 28 poll, Robert Morris is No. 20 this week.

In addition to the top 20, 13 other teams received votes in this week’s poll.

The USCHO.com Poll consists of 40 voters, including coaches and beat writers and sports professionals from across the country.