Host Ed Trefzger and guest host Dan Rubin look at the past week of college hockey:

No. 1 Minnesota at 9-0 continues to roll. Denver’s split with Colorado College should have the Pioneers concerned in the NCHC, while the Minnesota Duluth-St. Cloud State split shouldn’t surprise anyone.

The ECAC is finally underway, and St. Lawrence is off to a great start. In the WCHA, Bowling Green and Minnesota State remain hot.

While Boston College was a preseason favorite in Hockey East, UMass is right there. And Canisius and Robert Morris have good Atlantic Hockey weekends.

We also look at COVID-19 postponements, how the NCAA tournament selection process might shake out, and reflect on the joy that is the USA WJC team.

About the hosts

Jim Connelly is a senior writer at USCHO.com and has been with the site since 1999. He is based in Boston and regularly covers Hockey East. He began with USCHO.com as the correspondent covering the MAAC, which nowadays is known as Atlantic Hockey. Each week during the season, he co-writes “Tuesday Morning Quarterback.” Jim is the winner of the 2012 Joe Concannon award. He a former color analyst for UMass-Lowell hockey’s radio network and studio analyst for NESN.

Ed Trefzger has been part of USCHO since 1999 and now serves as a senior writer and director of technology. He is the radio play-by-play voice for Rochester Institute of Technology hockey on the RIT Tigers Sports Network, and has been involved with the broadcasts as a producer, studio host, and color commentator since their inception. He is co-owner and president of broadcasting company Genesee Media, and was general manager of the former Rochester, N.Y., sports radio station 97.5 The Team.