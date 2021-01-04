CHA announces second half of 2020-21 schedule, takes teams to conference tournament

College Hockey America, in a joint effort between the league office, directors, and coaches, announced Monday that the conference has finalized a second-half schedule that brings the league’s six members right up to the start of the 2021 CHA tournament.

According to a news release, “The goal with the second half schedule remains the same as it did upon our return at the end of November, to maximize the number of playing opportunities available to our teams and complete a 20-game league schedule safely.”

After a few postponements before the holiday break, the number of games remaining span from 18 for Mercyhurst to 14 for Penn State, but all missing games are accounted for through February, adds the announcement.

The CHA’s second half officially kicks off on Wednesday with Mercyhurst hosting RIT and continues over the weekend with all but Syracuse taking the ice.