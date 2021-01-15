After single positive case of COVID-19, Vermont men’s hockey team pauses all activities

The Vermont men’s hockey team has paused all team activities following a single positive coronavirus test result among the program’s Tier 1 personnel.

Tier 1 personnel include student-athletes, coaches, managers and support staff. Results were detected during regular coronavirus testing, which is conducted three times a week in accordance with NCAA guidelines.

Vermont’s weekend series at Merrimack has been postponed. Rescheduled dates for the postponed series will be announced at a later time by Hockey East.

The men’s hockey program is following state, local and university public health guidelines, to ensure the health and safety of all student-athletes, coaches, staff and the campus and surrounding community.