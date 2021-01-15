Hockey East announces more changes in men’s, women’s teams’ schedules for Jan. 15-17

Hockey East announced Friday afternoon more schedule updates for men’s and women’s teams this weekend.

Boston College and Merrimack’s men’s teams are now scheduled for a home-and-home series on January 16-17. Saturday’s game at Conte Forum will air live on NESN at 7 p.m. before the Warriors return hosting duties at 4 p.m. Sunday.

The men’s series between Boston College and Northeastern on January 15-16 will not be played as scheduled after a positive COVID-19 test result within Northeastern’s non-player or coach Tier 1 personnel.

Sunday’s women’s game between Maine and Northeastern will air live on NESN+ at 2 p.m. from Matthews Arena.

The men’s game between New Hampshire and UConn on January 15 will now begin at 4 p.m.

The men’s series between Merrimack and Vermont on January 16-17 will not be played as scheduled after the Catamounts announced a pause of team activities.

Hockey East Upcoming Schedule

Friday, January 15

Holy Cross at Boston College (women) – 2 p.m. (NESN+)

Maine at Providence (men) – 3:30 p.m. (NESN)

Providence at Merrimack (women) – 4 p.m.

New Hampshire at UConn (men) – 4 p.m.

UConn at New Hampshire (women) – 6 p.m.

Northeastern at Boston College (men) – will not be played

Saturday, January 16

Maine at Providence (men) – 4:40 p.m. (NESN)

UConn at New Hampshire (men) – 5 p.m.

New Hampshire at UConn (women) – 6 p.m.

Boston College at Holy Cross (women) – 6:30 p.m. (NESN+)

Merrimack at Boston College (men) – 7 p.m. (NESN)

Boston College at Northeastern (men) – will not be played

Vermont at Merrimack (men) – will not be played

Sunday, January 17

Merrimack at Providence (women) – 1 p.m.

Maine at Northeastern (women) – 2 p.m. (NESN+)

Boston College at Merrimack (men) – 4 p.m.

Vermont at Merrimack (men) – will not be played