Pickin’ the WCHA, Jan. 15-16

More conference action this weekend as Minnesota State takes its hot start on the road back to the U.P. of Michigan to face the Lake Superior State Lakers, who are also still playing well. In the other series, we see the Northern Michigan Wildcats hit the road to face the Bowling Green Falcons, which could prove tough.

Minnesota State at Lake Superior State

Jack: Both teams are coming off sweeps of Northern Michigan. The Lakers did it last weekend while the Mavericks did it two weekends ago. Looking toward an intense matchup. Lakers win 3-2 Friday; Mavericks win 4-1 Saturday

Daver: I like what I have seen out of the Lakers so far this season, and they are at home, but I just don’t see them getting much from an improved Mavericks defense that seems to be gelling. Mavericks sweep, 4-2, 3-1

Northern Michigan at Bowling Green

Jack: Two teams headed in different directions. The Wildcats have lost four straight and haven’t won a conference game yet. Meanwhile, the Falcons lost for the first time in nine games when they fell to Bemidji State last weekend in overtime. This has sweep written all over it. Falcons win 4-2, 5-2

Daver: Boy the Falcons continue to impress. Their offense has been something special so far, and I see little reason that should change as they face a Wildcats team in need of some serious soul searching after head coach Grant Poultny and captain Joseph Nardi’s comments on penalties last weekend. Falcons sweep, 3-1, 4-1

Trine at Ferris State (Saturday)

Jack: The Bulldogs scheduled a one-off game against Division 3 Trine to get another game in. I think this should be a victory for Ferris. Bulldogs win 6-2

Daver: It would be good to see the Bulldogs earn their first win and start to build some confidence. A matchup with Trine might be just what the doctor ordered. Bulldogs win 4-1