Friday roundup: Late goal by Notre Dame’s Graham Slaggert earns 3-2 upset of No. 1 Minnesota; UConn wins crazy OT game vs. UNH; Minn. St. shuts out LSSU

Despite a Friday with limited games nationwide due to COVID cancelations, there were numerous ranked teams falling, led by the nation’s top club, Minnesota, which never trailed until late against Notre Dame before falling, 3-2.

The Slaggert brothers were the heroes on the night for the Irish, most notably on the game-winner. Landon Slaggert forced a turnover behind the Minnesota net and pushed a pass quickly to his brother, Graham, who buried the difference-maker with 4:43 remaining to earn the win.

Graham Slaggert finished the night with a goal and two assists, while brother Landon scored the equalizer at 6:23 of the second and then assisted on the game-winner for a two point evening.

The win pushes Notre Dame to 4-3-1 in its last eight games, and 5-6-1 overall. Minnesota, after being perfect in its first 10, is now 1-2-0 in the last three games with a rematch scheduled with the Irish on Saturday.

Connecticut 6, New Hampshire 5 (OT)

UConn twice let leads slip away, including a two-goal advantage with less than five minutes remaining, but found a way to win in overtime on Carter Turnbull’s goal 57 seconds into the 3-on-3 period for a 6-5 win over New Hampshire.

Heck of a night for @carterturnbull who got his first career 🎩 -trick. This one capped it off and a big #IceBus OT win ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/KTnxX1ojgK — UConn Men's Hockey (@UConnMHOC) January 16, 2021

The winner completed the hat trick for Turnbull, while Vladislav Firstov, recently back from representing Russia at World Juniors, scored twice and added two assists for the Huskies to lead the offense.

When Jonny Evans scored at 3:05 of the third to give UConn a 5-3 edge it felt like the Huskies had control of the game. Fast forward 10 minutes later with the same two-goal lead, and you could almost believe this was a cakewalk.

But Ryan Verrier’s goal at 15:22 combined with Filip Engaras’ tally extra-attacker tally for the Wildcats

with 35 second left sent the game to overtime.

SCOREBOARD | USCHO.COM POLL

No. 5 Minnesota State 3, No. 19 Lake Superior 0

Former Richter Award finalist Dryden McKay stopped all 23 shots he faced as fifth-ranked Minnesota State returned after a near two-week absence with a 3-0 victory over No. 19 Lake Superior, extending an unbeaten streak to six games a 5-0-1.

After a scoreless first period, Julian Napravnick’s goal at 8:28 of the second period turned out to be the game winner. Wyatt Aamodt’s tally later in the frame added to the total and Nathan Smith’s empty-net tally with one minute left accounted for the final.

MAVERICK GOAL ALERT | 2-8:28 Napravnik converts on PPG chance off of Jaremko pass. Julian's 5th of the year gives Minnesota State a 1-0 lead. pic.twitter.com/7LhjEDiHzq — Minnesota State Hockey (@MavHockey) January 16, 2021

The Mavericks made the most of special teams, scoring twice on six power plays while killing off six minor penalties themselves.