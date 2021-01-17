Rankings roundup: How the top 20 NCAA hockey teams fared, Jan. 11-17

Here is a rundown of how the top 20 teams in the USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll of Jan. 11 fared in games over the week of Jan. 11-17.

No. 1 Minnesota (11-3-0)

01/15/2021 – RV Notre Dame 3 at No. 1 Minnesota 2

01/16/2021 – RV Notre Dame 2 at No. 1 Minnesota 1

No. 2 North Dakota (9-3-1)

01/11/2021 – No. 2 North Dakota 2 at Colorado College 1

01/17/2021 – No. 2 North Dakota 1 at No. 18 Denver 4

No. 3 Boston College (8-2-0)

01/16/2021 – Merrimack 1 at No. 3 Boston College 2

01/17/2021 – No. 3 Boston College 5 at Merrimack 3

No. 4 St. Cloud State (9-6-0)

01/15/2021 – No. 4 St. Cloud State 2 at Western Michigan 6

01/16/2021 – No. 4 St. Cloud State 1 at Western Michigan 3

No. 5 Minnesota State (7-1-1)

01/15/2021 – No. 5 Minnesota State 3 at No. 19 Lake Superior State 0

01/16/2021 – No. 5 Minnesota State 6 at No. 19 Lake Superior State 2

No. 6 Massachusetts (9-4-1)

01/17/2021 – RV Boston University 4 at No. 6 Massachusetts 2

No. 7 Minnesota Duluth (6-5-2)

Did not play.

No. 8 Bowling Green (14-2-0)

01/15/2021 – Northern Michigan 1 at No. 8 Bowling Green 5

01/16/2021 – Northern Michigan 2 at No. 8 Bowling Green 6

No. 9 Michigan (8-6-0)

01/15/2021 RV Ohio State 2 at No. 9 Michigan 4

01/16/2021 RV Ohio State 0 at No. 9 Michigan 5

No. 10 Omaha (6-3-1)

Did not play.

No. 11 Quinnipiac (10-4-1)

01/15/2021 – No. 11 Quinnipiac 3 at Colgate 0

01/17/2021 – Colgate 0 at No. 11 Quinnipiac 3

No. 12 Wisconsin (8-6-0)

01/16/2021 – RV Arizona State 0 at No. 12 Wisconsin 4

01/17/2021 – RV Arizona State 2 at No. 12 Wisconsin 5

No. 13 Clarkson (8-6-1)

01/15/2021 – RV St. Lawrence 2 at No. 13 Clarkson 1 (OT)

01/17/2021 – No. 13 Clarkson 2 at RV St. Lawrence 1

No. 14 Northeastern (6-3-2)

01/13/2021 – RV New Hampshire 0 at No. 14 Northeastern 7

No. 15 UMass Lowell (3-1-0)

Did not play.

No. 16 Providence (5-5-2)

01/15/2021 – Maine 4 at No. 16 Providence 3

01/16/2021 – Maine 2 at No. 16 Providence 3

No. 17 Robert Morris (11-3-0)

Did not play.

No. 18 Denver (5-7-1)

01/17/2021 – No. 2 North Dakota 1 at No. 18 Denver 4

No. 19 Lake Superior State (6-3-3)

01/15/2021 – No. 5 Minnesota State 3 at No. 19 Lake Superior State 0

01/16/2021 – No. 5 Minnesota State 6 at No. 19 Lake Superior State 2

No. 20 AIC (10-3-0)

01/13/2021 – LIU 2 at No. 20 AIC 5

01/17/2021 – Holy Cross 0 at No. 20 AIC 1

RV = Received Votes