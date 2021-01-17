Rankings roundup: How the top 20 NCAA hockey teams fared, Jan. 11-17

Here is a rundown of how the top 20 teams in the USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll of Jan. 11 fared in games over the week of Jan. 11-17.
No. 1 Minnesota (11-3-0)
01/15/2021 – RV Notre Dame 3 at No. 1 Minnesota 2
01/16/2021 – RV Notre Dame 2 at No. 1 Minnesota 1
No. 2 North Dakota (9-3-1)
01/11/2021 – No. 2 North Dakota 2 at Colorado College 1
01/17/2021 – No. 2 North Dakota 1 at No. 18 Denver 4
No. 3 Boston College (8-2-0)
01/16/2021 – Merrimack 1 at No. 3 Boston College 2
01/17/2021 – No. 3 Boston College 5 at Merrimack 3
No. 4 St. Cloud State (9-6-0)
01/15/2021 – No. 4 St. Cloud State 2 at Western Michigan 6
01/16/2021 – No. 4 St. Cloud State 1 at Western Michigan 3
No. 5 Minnesota State (7-1-1)
01/15/2021 – No. 5 Minnesota State 3 at No. 19 Lake Superior State 0
01/16/2021 – No. 5 Minnesota State 6 at No. 19 Lake Superior State 2
No. 6 Massachusetts (9-4-1)
01/17/2021 – RV Boston University 4 at No. 6 Massachusetts 2
No. 7 Minnesota Duluth (6-5-2)
Did not play.
No. 8 Bowling Green (14-2-0)
01/15/2021 – Northern Michigan 1 at No. 8 Bowling Green 5
01/16/2021 – Northern Michigan 2 at No. 8 Bowling Green 6
No. 9 Michigan (8-6-0)
01/15/2021 RV Ohio State 2 at No. 9 Michigan 4
01/16/2021 RV Ohio State 0 at No. 9 Michigan 5
No. 10 Omaha (6-3-1)
Did not play.
No. 11 Quinnipiac (10-4-1)
01/15/2021 – No. 11 Quinnipiac 3 at Colgate 0
01/17/2021 – Colgate 0 at No. 11 Quinnipiac 3
No. 12 Wisconsin (8-6-0)
01/16/2021 – RV Arizona State 0 at No. 12 Wisconsin 4
01/17/2021 – RV Arizona State 2 at No. 12 Wisconsin 5
No. 13 Clarkson (8-6-1)
01/15/2021 – RV St. Lawrence 2 at No. 13 Clarkson 1 (OT)
01/17/2021 – No. 13 Clarkson 2 at RV St. Lawrence 1
No. 14 Northeastern (6-3-2)
01/13/2021 – RV New Hampshire 0 at No. 14 Northeastern 7
No. 15 UMass Lowell (3-1-0)
Did not play.
No. 16 Providence (5-5-2)
01/15/2021 – Maine 4 at No. 16 Providence 3
01/16/2021 – Maine 2 at No. 16 Providence 3
No. 17 Robert Morris (11-3-0)
Did not play.
No. 18 Denver (5-7-1)
01/17/2021 – No. 2 North Dakota 1 at No. 18 Denver 4
No. 19 Lake Superior State (6-3-3)
01/15/2021 – No. 5 Minnesota State 3 at No. 19 Lake Superior State 0
01/16/2021 – No. 5 Minnesota State 6 at No. 19 Lake Superior State 2
No. 20 AIC (10-3-0)
01/13/2021 – LIU 2 at No. 20 AIC 5
01/17/2021 – Holy Cross 0 at No. 20 AIC 1
RV = Received Votes