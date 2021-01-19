Hockey East ditches season schedules, will instead plan rest of 2020-21 men’s, women’s seasons on weekly basis

In a decision aimed at allowing the maximum amount of games to be scheduled for each member school, Hockey East announced Tuesday that previously released composite schedules for both the men’s and women’s teams will be set aside and the remainder of the 2020-21 season will continue to be scheduled on a weekly basis.

The move comes with a stated goal to create as much variety and parity in the schedule as possible while adhering to all required health and safety protocols with a maximum of seven weeks remaining in the regular season, states a news release.

Additionally, Hockey East announced today the following schedule update:

Friday, January 22

New Hampshire at Merrimack (Women) – 2 p.m.

Providence at Massachusetts (Men) – 3 p.m.

Maine at Boston University (Men) – 3:30 p.m. (NESN, TSN2)

UConn at Boston College (Men) – 4 p.m.

Providence at Northeastern (Women) – 4:30 p.m. (NESN+)

Holy Cross at UConn (Women) – 6 p.m.

Merrimack at New Hampshire (Men) – 7 p.m.

Saturday, January 23

Northeastern at Providence (Women) – 12 p.m.

Maine at Boston University (Women) – 1 p.m.

Boston College at UConn (Men) – 4 p.m.

New Hampshire at Merrimack (Men) – 4 p.m.

Maine at Boston University (Men) – 6:30 p.m.

UConn at Holy Cross (Women) – 6 p.m.

Merrimack at New Hampshire (Women) – 7 p.m.

Massachusetts at Providence (Men) – 7 p.m. (NESN+)

Sunday, January 24

Maine at Boston University (Women) – 3 p.m.

Vermont at Boston College (Women) – 7 p.m. (NESN)

Monday, January 25

Vermont at Boston College (Women) – 3 p.m. (NESN)