After botched shootout, WCHA awards 1.5 standings points each to Bemidji State, St. Cloud State women’s teams

The WCHA has vacated the shootout result from the Jan. 16 game between Bemidji State and St. Cloud State due to an incorrect application of the shootout rules by game officials.

That game ended in a 2-2 tie following the five-minute overtime period. The ensuing shootout was conducted as a sudden-victory event rather than a three-round event followed by sudden-victory, if needed, as mandated by NCAA rules.

After a scoreless first shootout round, Bemidji State scored in the second round while St. Cloud State did not convert its attempt. Officials declared the shootout over at that point and ended the game.

As a result of the error, the advisory council voted unanimously Wednesday to award 1.5 standings points from the game to both Bemidji State and St. Cloud State.

The final score remains 2-2.