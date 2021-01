Due to scheduling conflicts, changes have been made to the upcoming Army West Point hockey schedule.

The Black Knights will head to Worcester, Mass., to take on Holy Cross for two games on Thursday, Jan. 22 and Friday, Jan. 23. Both games are slated to begin at 6:05 p.m.

In addition, Army’s scheduled game against Sacred Heart on Sunday Feb. 7 has been canceled. The teams are still scheduled to meet on Monday Feb. 8 at Sacred Heart and Tuesday Feb. 9 at West Point.