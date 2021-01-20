NCHC suspends North Dakota’s Mismash one game for charging penalty Jan. 18 against Denver

The NCHC announced Wednesday that it has issued a one-game suspension to North Dakota senior forward Grant Mismash stemming from an illegal hit during the Fighting Hawks game against Denver on Jan. 18 at DU’s Magness Arena.

During Monday night’s game, Mismash was assessed a major penalty for charging the goaltender and given a game misconduct penalty at 10:58 of the third period.

Mismash will be required to serve the one-game suspension during UND’s series opener against Colorado College this Saturday night in Grand Forks. Mismash is eligible to return for the series finale with the Tigers on Sunday, Jan. 24.