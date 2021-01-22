Lake Superior positive COVID-19 test postpones series at Michigan Tech; MTU, Northern Michigan to play non-conference series

The WCHA announced this afternoon that this weekend’s Lake Superior at Michigan Tech series, scheduled for Friday and Saturday has been postponed due to recent COVID-19 testing results within the Lake Superior hockey program.

New dates for the series will be announced later.

Michigan Tech and Northern Michigan have agreed to play a home-and-home non-conference series this weekend. The teams will play Saturday, Jan. 23, at 4:07 p.m. EST at Michigan Tech and on Monday, Jan. 25, at 5:07 p.m. EST at Northern Michigan.