Rankings roundup: How the top 20 NCAA hockey teams fared, Jan. 18-24

Here is a rundown of how the top 20 teams in the USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll of Jan. 18 fared in games over the week of Jan. 18-24.

No. 1 Boston College (9-2-1)

01/22/2021 – RV Connecticut 3 at No. 1 Boston College 3 (OT)

01/23/2021 – No. 1 Boston College 4 at RV Connecticut 2

No. 2 Minnesota State (9-1-1)

01/23/2021 – Ferris State 0 at No. 2 Minnesota State 4

01/24/2021 – Ferris State 1 at No. 2 Minnesota State 4

No. 3 North Dakota (12-3-1)

01/18/2021 – No. 3 North Dakota 5 at No. 19 Denver 1

01/23/2021 – Colorado College 1 at No. 3 North Dakota 4

01/24/2021 – Colorado College 0 at No. 3 North Dakota 5

No. 4 Minnesota (13-3-0)

01/21/2021 – Arizona State 0 at No. 4 Minnesota 10

01/22/2021 – Arizona State 2 at No. 4 Minnesota 10

No. 5 Bowling Green (14-4-0)

01/21/2021 – No. 5 Bowling Green 1 at Bemidji State 2

01/22/2021 – No. 5 Bowling Green 1 at Bemidji State 3

No. 6 St. Cloud State (11-6-0)

01/22/2021 – Miami 2 at No. 6 St. Cloud State 3

01/23/2021 – Miami 2 at No. 6 St. Cloud State 8

No. 7 Minnesota Duluth (8-5-2)

01/23/2021 – Western Michigan 1 at No. 7 Minnesota Duluth 5

01/24/2021 – Western Michigan 1 at No. 7 Minnesota Duluth 4

No. 8 Michigan (10-6-0)

01/21/2021 – No. 8 Michigan 5 at No. 16 Notre Dame 1

01/22/2021 – No. 8 Michigan 3 at No. 16 Notre Dame 1

No. 8 Massachusetts (9-5-3)

01/18/2021 – No. 8 Massachusetts 3 at RV Boston University 4 (OT)

01/22/2021 – No. 18 Providence 0 at No. 8 Massachusetts 0 (OT)

01/23/2021 – No. 8 Massachusetts 1 at No. 18 Providence 1 (OT)

No. 10 Quinnipiac (10-5-3)

01/22/2021 – No. 10 Quinnipiac 1 at No. 14 Clarkson 1 (OT)

01/23/2021 – No. 10 Quinnipiac 1 at No. 14 Clarkson 1 (OT)

01/24/2021 – No. 10 Quinnipiac 2 at No. 14 Clarkson 4

No. 11 Omaha (9-4-1)

01/18/2021 – No. 11 Omaha 3 at Colorado College 2

01/19/2021 – No. 11 Omaha 3 at Colorado College 2 (OT)

01/23/2021 – No. 19 Denver 4 at No. 11 Omaha 1

01/24/2021 – No. 19 Denver 2 at No. 11 Omaha 5

No. 12 Wisconsin (9-7-0)

01/21/2021 – No. 12 Wisconsin 4 at RV Penn State 1

01/22/2021 – No. 12 Wisconsin 4 at RV Penn State 5

No. 13 Northeastern (6-3-2)

Did not play.

No. 14 Clarkson (9-6-3)

01/22/2021 – No. 10 Quinnipiac 1 at No. 14 Clarkson 1 (OT)

01/23/2021 – No. 10 Quinnipiac 1 at No. 14 Clarkson 1 (OT)

01/24/2021 – No. 10 Quinnipiac 2 at No. 14 Clarkson 4

No. 15 UMass Lowell (3-1-0)

Did not play.

No. 16 Notre Dame (7-8-1)

01/21/2021 – No. 8 Michigan 5 at No. 16 Notre Dame 1

01/22/2021 – No. 8 Michigan 3 at No. 16 Notre Dame 1

No. 17 Robert Morris (11-5-0)

01/19/2021 – No. 17 Robert Morris 2 at Mercyhurst 3 (OT)

01/23/2021 – No. 17 Robert Morris 5 at Mercyhurst 7

No. 18 Providence (5-5-4)

01/22/2021 – No. 18 Providence 0 at No. 8 Massachusetts 0 (OT)

01/23/2021 – No. 8 Massachusetts 1 at No. 18 Providence 1 (OT)

No. 19 Denver (6-9-1)

01/18/2021 – No. 3 North Dakota 5 at No. 19 Denver 1

01/23/2021 – No. 19 Denver 4 at No. 11 Omaha 1

01/24/2021 – No. 19 Denver 2 at No. 11 Omaha 5

No. 20 AIC (10-3-0)

Did not play.

RV = Received Votes