WCHA announces postponements of upcoming series between Lake Superior State-Bemidji State, Alabama Huntsville-Minnesota State

The WCHA announced Monday that this weekend’s conference series between Lake Superior State and Bemidji State, scheduled for Jan. 29-30, in Bemidji, Minn., and the WCHA nonconference series between Alabama Huntsville and Minnesota State, scheduled for Jan. 28-29, in Mankato, Minn., have been postponed.

No reasons for the postponements were given in a WCHA news release.

Rescheduling details for those series will be announced at a later date.

Additionally, Minnesota State and Bemidji State have agreed to play a single nonconference game on Friday, Jan. 29 at Bemidji State. Friday’s game will start at 4:07 p.m. CT and will air on FloHockey.tv.