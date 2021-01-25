Boston College earns 19 first-place votes, stays No. 1 team in USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll

With 19 first-place votes, Boston College remains the top team in this week’s USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll.

Hot on the Eagles’ heels is new No. 2 North Dakota, up one spot from last week and just 19 voting points behind BC. The Fighting Hawks collected nine first-place votes.

Minnesota State drops one notch to No. 3, picking up 10 first-place votes.

Minnesota is again fourth and pinned down the other two first-place nods from the voters.

St. Cloud State moves up one to No. 5 to round out the top five teams in this week’s poll.

USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll – Jan. 25, 2021

At six through 10, Minnesota Duluth is up one to No. 6, Michigan up one to No. 7, Bowling Green drops three spots to sit eighth, Omaha is up two to No. 9, and Massachusetts falls two to No. 10.

Two teams unranked last week are in the rankings this week as Boston University jumps in at No. 15 and Michigan Tech is 18th.

In addition, eight teams outside of the top 20 received votes this week.

The USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll consists of 40 voters, including coaches and beat writers and sports professionals from across the country.