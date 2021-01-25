Dartmouth adds longtime NHL skills coach Vincent as volunteer coach for men’s hockey team

Longtime skating and skills coach Paul Vincent will join Dartmouth as a volunteer assistant coach for the men’s hockey team.

Vincent is a coaching veteran of nearly four decades, specializing in skills and skating at the highest levels of the game, spending the last 21 years working for several NHL teams.

“Paul Vincent is one of the top skill coaches in North America. His resume speaks for itself,” Dartmouth coach Reid Cashman said in a statement. “No one in the industry has done it longer and with more results than him. Both the teams and the individuals he works with have improved at every stop. He has developed the best in the world for the last 20 years working in the NHL.

“Our program’s mission is to maximize the full potential of every student-athlete who enters Thompson Arena. By hiring Mr. V, our players will have every opportunity to fulfill that mission. We are grateful that he has chosen to be a part of our program, and I am excited that our players and staff will get a chance to learn from a Stanley Cup-winning skills coach.”

Prior to spending the last nine seasons with the Florida Panthers, Vincent worked for the Chicago Blackhawks for three years and was part of the staff that won the 2010 Stanley Cup.

Vincent began his NHL career in Tampa Bay (1999-01), before moving over to the Panthers (2002-04) for his first stint with the team, followed by Boston (2004-08), Chicago (2008-2011) and finally back to South Florida (2011-20).

No stranger to the college game, Vincent spent much of the 1980s and early 1990s working with both Boston College and Rensselaer. As team consultant with RPI, he helped lead the Engineers to the 1985 national title.

During his career, Vincent has coached the likes of Patrick Kane, Jonathon Toews, Patrick Sharp, Dustin Byfuglien, Adam Oates, Keith Yandle, Brent Sopel and former Dartmouth All-American Lee Stempniak.