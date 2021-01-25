Michigan athletes want winter sports pause reversed; Pearson says, ‘our players have done a great job’

Michigan students have formed a coalition to try and get the university to reverse the pause in winter sports, including hockey, according to MLive.com.

Wolverines coach Mel Pearson said in the news story that the hockey team hasn’t had a positive COVID-19 test since July 7.

“I guess my initial reaction was a little bit of shock, a little bit of surprise, a little bit of disappointment, a little bit of anger,” Pearson told a small group of reporters via video teleconference. “Our players have done a great job.”

Pearson said he spoke to his team Saturday night and again Sunday.

“The main point of the calls was just to reinforce the message from our athletic director and our department as to what this means and what our responsibilities are as student-athletes,” he added. “And then secondly is to make sure that they were all OK and are going to be OK and the resources are available to them. And then thirdly, just to remind them that we still have a season at this point. I told them that I strongly feel that we will continue and get back at it and we have to do everything in our power to help each other. Not only stay safe but stay positive and be ready for the day that we get to get back as a group together.”