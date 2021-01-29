Pickin’ the WCHA: Jan. 30-Feb. 1

Boy, the 2020-21 season keeps having curveballs sent its way with last-minute changes, series cancellations, and quick reschedulings. However, no one can accuse it of being anything other than amazing that it has gone as smoothly as it has. Six teams see action this weekend, with four playing for points.

Should make for more exciting action.

Minnesota State at Bemidji State

Jack: One game to compensate for the fact that both teams lost a conference series this weekend (and is itself a makeup of a nonconference game that was cancelled earlier this season). The Beavers are on a roll right now, so I’ll pick them to win. Beavers 4, Mavericks 2

Daver: I was as impressed as anyone that the Beavers looked as good as they did last weekend. I love the momentum they are quietly building, but I am just not sure it is enough, even in a one-game situation to beat a Mavericks team whose confidence grows with each contest. Mavericks 3, Beavers 1

Ferris State at Northern Michigan

Jack: Two teams looking to snap their streaks. I think they’ll both get a win apiece and at least get out of their doldrums this weekend. Bulldogs win 3-1 Friday, Wildcats win 4-2 Saturday

Daver: Ferris State is not far away from being a competitive team, and this weekend, they face a reeling Wildcats squad that needs to right the ship soon. I agree with my colleague that we should see a split here, thanks, in part, to a big night from the Bulldogs’ Logan Stein. Wildcats win 2-1 Friday, Bulldogs win 2-0 Saturday

Michigan Tech at Bowling Green

Jack: The best series of the weekend. Tech is flying high and the Falcons are coming off two losses at the hands of Bemidji State. I think it should be a fun one. Falcons win 5-3 Friday, Huskies win 3-2 Saturday

Daver: Boy, oh boy, this is going to be a fascinating series. The Huskies are on absolute fire right now and getting a tremendous amount of balance in their scoring, not unlike the Falcons. With Trenton Bliss, Tommy Parrottino and Blake Pietila all off of the COVID list, the Huskies are in great shape. The Falcons are reeling after a tough weekend with the Beavers, but expect Gavin Gould to be motivated to play against his old mates. Huskies sweep 3-1, 2-1