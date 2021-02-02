WCHA women’s hockey conference to hold 2021 Final Faceoff playoffs March 6-7 in Minneapolis

The women’s WCHA will hold its 2021 Final Faceoff March 6-7 at Ridder Arena in Minneapolis.

Annually one of the premier events in women’s hockey, this year’s Final Faceoff will be a four-team, three-game tournament featuring the league’s top four teams based on the final 2020-21 league standings.

The March 6 semifinal matchups will pair the No. 1 and No. 4 seeds and the No. 2 and No. 3 seeds, respectively. The winners will advance to the March 7 championship game with the Final Faceoff winner earning the WCHA’s automatic berth to the NCAA tournament.

Attendance policies and start times for all three Final Faceoff games will be announced at a later date.

All three games of the 2021 Final Faceoff will stream live on FloHockey.tv.