Hockey East announces men’s, women’s college hockey game schedules for Feb. 9-14

Hockey East announced Tuesday the following schedule updates for men’s and women’s conference games for Feb. 9-14.

Tuesday’s game between Massachusetts and Northeastern will not be played as scheduled following UMass’s announcement of a pause of all athletic activities.

Tuesday, February 9

UConn at UMass Lowell (men) – 5 p.m. (NESN)

Massachusetts at Northeastern (men) – will not be played

Friday, February 12

Providence at Boston College (women)– 2 p.m. (NESN)

UConn at Providence (men) – 4:30 p.m. (NESN+)

Holy Cross at UConn (women) – 5 p.m.

Boston University at Vermont (men) – 6 p.m.

Vermont at Boston University (women) – 6 p.m.

Northeastern at New Hampshire (men) – 7 p.m.

UMass Lowell at Boston College (men) – 7 p.m. (NESN+)

Saturday, February 13

Maine at Merrimack (women) – 2 p.m.

Northeastern at New Hampshire (women) – 2 p.m.

Boston College at Providence (women) – 3 p.m. (NESN)

UConn at Holy Cross (women) – 3:30 p.m.

Providence at UConn (men) – 4 p.m.

Vermont at Boston University (women) – 5 p.m.

Boston College at UMass Lowell (men) – 6 p.m.

Boston University at Vermont (men) – 6 p.m.

New Hampshire at Northeastern (men) – 6 p.m. (NESN+)

Sunday, February 14

Maine at Merrimack (women) – 2 p.m.

New Hampshire at Northeastern (women) – 5 p.m. (NESN)