Hockey East announces men’s, women’s college hockey game schedules for Feb. 9-14

Hockey East announced Tuesday the following schedule updates for men’s and women’s conference games for Feb. 9-14.
Tuesday’s game between Massachusetts and Northeastern will not be played as scheduled following UMass’s announcement of a pause of all athletic activities.
Tuesday, February 9
UConn at UMass Lowell (men) – 5 p.m. (NESN)
Massachusetts at Northeastern (men) – will not be played
Friday, February 12
Providence at Boston College (women)– 2 p.m. (NESN)
UConn at Providence (men) – 4:30 p.m. (NESN+)
Holy Cross at UConn (women) – 5 p.m.
Boston University at Vermont (men) – 6 p.m.
Vermont at Boston University (women) – 6 p.m.
Northeastern at New Hampshire (men) – 7 p.m.
UMass Lowell at Boston College (men) – 7 p.m. (NESN+)
Saturday, February 13
Maine at Merrimack (women) – 2 p.m.
Northeastern at New Hampshire (women) – 2 p.m.
Boston College at Providence (women) – 3 p.m. (NESN)
UConn at Holy Cross (women) – 3:30 p.m.
Providence at UConn (men) – 4 p.m.
Vermont at Boston University (women) – 5 p.m.
Boston College at UMass Lowell (men) – 6 p.m.
Boston University at Vermont (men) – 6 p.m.
New Hampshire at Northeastern (men) – 6 p.m. (NESN+)
Sunday, February 14
Maine at Merrimack (women) – 2 p.m.
New Hampshire at Northeastern (women) – 5 p.m. (NESN)