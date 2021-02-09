Hockey East announces one-game suspensions to Boston College’s Warren, Boston University’s Webber

Hockey East announced a pair of suspensions Monday stemming from the game between Boston College and Boston University on Saturday, February 6.

Boston College sophomore defenseman Marshall Warren has been suspended for one game stemming from his actions at 18:47 of the first period, getting called for a major penalty for contact to the head on the play.

Boston University freshman defenseman Cade Webber has been suspended for one game after being assessed a major penalty for cross checking at 1:05 of the third period.

Both players will miss their respective team’s next game when the schedule is announced this week by Hockey East.