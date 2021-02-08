Boston College gets 23 first-place votes, retains top spot in Feb. 8 USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll

Even after losing to Boston University last Saturday, Boston College earned 23 first-place votes to stay No. 1 in this week’s USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll.

North Dakota picked up 10 first-place votes and moves up one place to sit No. 2 this week.

Minnesota State garnered five first-place votes and is up three to No. 3, while No. 4 Minnesota Duluth jumps one spot and tallied the other two first-place votes.

Minnesota falls three places and is fifth in this week’s rankings.

USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll – Feb. 8, 2021

St. Cloud State falls two to No. 6, Wisconsin is up four to No. 7, Michigan is down one to No. 8, Massachusetts is up one to No. 9, flip-flopping with Omaha this week.

Just one new team enters the rankings this week as Connecticut is No. 20 in this week’s poll.

In addition, seven teams received votes but did not crack the top 20.

The USCHO.com Poll consists of 40 voters, including coaches and beat writers and sports professionals from across the country.