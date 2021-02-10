College Hockey America postseason tournament to be played in Erie, March 4-6

College Hockey America announced Wednesday that the 2021 CHA tournament will be held from March 4-6, 2021 in Erie, Pa., at Erie Insurance Arena.

The tournament will be jointly hosted by the CHA, Mercyhurst University, and the Erie Sports Commission.

Originally scheduled to return to a two-week tournament format in 2021, this year’s tournament reverted back to a one-week, single-elimination tournament.

Erie was selected as the location after careful consideration of travel distance for our teams, lodging options, and rink availability.

“As with every decision we’ve made all year long, our move back to a one-week tournament in Erie was made in an effort to ensure the safe and prompt crowning of a champion”, said CHA commissioner Bob DeGregorio in a statement. “Our student-athletes have made plenty of sacrifices to get through the season and we’re looking forward to rewarding them with a full championship experience.”

First-round games will begin on Thursday, March 4 with the No. 3 seed taking on the No. 6 seed at 2 p.m. followed by seeds No. 4 and No. 5 squaring off at 7:30 p.m. Those same game times will be utilized for the semifinals on Friday, March 5. The championship game time is tentatively set for 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 6.

The CHA league office is working with Erie Insurance Arena and local officials to allow a set number of spectators per game. That number is yet to be determined, but it will be limited to a player pass list only and coordinated by each school.