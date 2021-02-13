Northern Michigan’s Sorensen, Bemidji State’s Sillinger suspended by WCHA for Feb. 13 games

The WCHA announced Saturday one-game suspensions for Northern Michigan sophomore defenseman Hank Sorensen and Bemidji State freshman forward Lukas Sillinger.

The suspensions were served Saturday night.

Sorensen’s suspension is a result of his five-minute major penalty and game misconduct infraction for interference that occurred at the 4:12 mark of the second period in Northern Michigan’s game Friday night at Bemidji State.

Sillinger’s suspension is a result of his five-minute major penalty for charging that occurred at the 33-second mark of the third period in the same game last night.

Sorensen is eligible to return for the Wildcats’ Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021 game with Alabama Huntsville, while Sillinger can return for the Beavers’ Friday, Feb. 19, 2021 road game at Michigan Tech.