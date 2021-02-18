Hockey East announces men’s, women’s schedule changes for games of Feb. 19

Hockey East announced Thursday schedule updates for men’s and women’s games of Feb. 19.

The men’s game between Boston University and UConn scheduled for Friday, February 19 will not be played. The cancellation is not related to COVID-19 protocols. Saturday’s game remains set for 4 p.m. at UConn.

The men’s game between Merrimack and New Hampshire on Friday, February 19 is now scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.

The women’s game between the UConn and Merrimack scheduled for Friday, February 19 will not be played.