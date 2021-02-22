Hockey East suspends Boston College’s Roy, UConn’s Howarth one game after major penalties in Feb. 20 games

Hockey East announced two player suspensions Monday.

Boston College freshman forward Harrison Roy has been suspended for one game stemming from an incident at 6:42 of the second period on Saturday, February 20 against Maine. On the play, Roy was assessed a five-minute major penalty for hitting from behind.

Roy will miss the Eagles’ next scheduled game before being eligible to return to the BC lineup.

Additionally, Hockey East announced UConn junior forward Kale Howarth has been suspended for one game stemming from an incident at 2:34 of the second period on Saturday, February 20 against Boston University. On the play, Howarth was whistled for a five-minute major penalty for interference with significant contact.

Howarth will miss the Huskies’ next scheduled game before being eligible to return to the UConn lineup.