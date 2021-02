The Alabama Huntsville-Bemidji State WCHA series originally set for March 5-6 at Bemidji State has been rescheduled for March 6 and 7 at BSU.

The March 6 game will begin at 4:07 p.m. CT. The March 7 game will start at 2:07 p.m. CT.

Both games will stream live on FloHockey.tv.