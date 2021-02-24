ESPN to broadcast 2021 women’s Frozen Four from Erie, starting multiyear coverage agreement for women’s NCAA hockey

ESPN will present all three games of the 2021 women’s Frozen Four as part of its inaugural coverage of the NCAA tournament from the Erie Insurance Arena in Erie, Pa., beginning March 18.

The network’s coverage of the signature event will feature the second semifinal (March 18) and national championship (March 20) matchups on ESPNU in prime time at 7 and 7:30 p.m. ET, respectively. The first semifinal on March 18 at 2 p.m. on ESPN3, along with the two games on ESPNU, will all also be available on the ESPN app.

“We are excited ESPN will broadcast the 2021 NCAA Women’s Ice Hockey Championship,” said Anita Brenner, deputy director of athletics at Cornell and chair of the NCAA Women’s Ice Hockey Committee, in a statement. “ESPN will provide the broadest access to the championship in its history, and we are honored to showcase these student-athletes, among the best players in the world.”

The Frozen Four, in addition to culminating the 2021 season, also signals the beginning of a new, multi-year rights agreement for NCAA women’s hockey coverage on ESPN.

Dan Margulis, ESPN senior director, programming and acquisitions added, “Being able to feature the best of the best in ice hockey at the collegiate level is something we’re really looking forward to with this new agreement. Working with our partners at the NCAA, it’s great to be able to bring fans another signature, women’s championship event on ESPN platforms for years to come.”

ESPN’s commentator teams for all three matchups will be announced soon.