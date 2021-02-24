Niagara-RIT game scheduled for Feb. 24 postponed due to Atlantic Hockey COVID-19 protocol

Per Atlantic Hockey COVID-19 protocol, the Niagara-RIT game on Wednesday, February 24, has been postponed.

No makeup date has been announced.

The two-game series between Niagara and Canisius is still scheduled for February 26-27, with both teams flipping the home-and-home dates. Game one will be played on Friday, February 26 at Dwyer Arena at 7:30 p.m. with game two at the HarborCenter on Saturday at 7 p.m.

RIT is scheduled to take on Mercyhurst this Saturday, February 27 at 7:05 p.m. in Erie, Pa.