Hockey East picks 2/26 – 2/28

Here we are, once again, pickin’ Hockey East games can’t deny it, can’t pretend, the schedule keeps changing.

The season is winding down an teams are fighting for position so we have some games to pick.

Friday Feb. 26

UMass at Boston College (Fri. at BC)

The Minutemen have played just once since January 30 and they looked like a team ready to play, posting eight goals on Providence. That won’t be the output against Spencer Knight and the Eagles, most likely.

Jim’s pick: BC 3, UMass 2

Marisa’s pick: BC 4, UMass 2

Fri.-Sat., Feb. 26-27

UMass Lowell vs Vermont (Fri. and Sat. at Vermont)

The River Hawks have lost three of their last four and the Catamounts have lost four of their last five. Something has to give for one of them, and it’s probably the River Hawks.

Jim’s picks: UML 3, UVM 2; UML 2, UVM 1

Marisa’s picks: UML 4, UVM 2; UML 3, UVM 1

Connecticut vs Maine (Fri. and Sat. at Maine)

It looked like the Huskies were ready to make a run, entering the rankings for the first time ever, before a string of three losses. They have a chance to make up some ground this weekend with a struggling Black Bears squad.

Jim’s picks: UConn 4, Maine 2; UConn 2, Maine 1

Marisa’s picks: UConn 3, Maine 2; UConn 4, Maine 1

Boston University vs Merrimack (Fri. at BU, Sat. at MC)

Is anyone hotter than the Terriers? Boston University has been on a tear ever since finally getting on the ice this season. Merrimack has been playing some decent hockey the past couple of weeks but that might not be enough against the surging Terriers.

Jim’s picks: BU 5, MC 2; BU 3, MC 2

Marisa’s picks: BU 5, MC 3; BU 4, MC 1

Sat-Sun 27-28

Northeastern vs Providence (Sat. at NU, Sun at Prov)

The Friars haven’t totally lived up to their potential but that contest with UMass on Tuesday was one of their rougher showings. They’ll be looking to make up the difference but Northeastern also needs some wins against a quality opponent.

Jim’s pick: PC 4, NU 2; NU 3, PC 2

Marisa’s pick: NU 3, PC 2; NU 4, PC 2