Atlantic Hockey Picks and Playoff Outlook February 26-27

At A Glance:

Last week’s record: 5-4

Overall Record: 66-33-2

Playoff Update:

Before we get to the final picks of the regular season, here’s what’s at stake in terms of Atlantic Hockey tournament seedings:

The East Pod is set:

1. American International

2. Army West Point

3. Sacred Heart

4. Bentley

5. Air Force (The Falcons go East pod based on their 10th place finish)

6. Holy Cross

In the West Pod, the top three seeds (Robert Morris, Canisius and RIT) will be determined by the results of the Canisius-Niagara series.

– If Canisius takes five or six points, the Golden Griffins will finish first, Robert Morris second, and RIT third.

– If Canisius takes three or four points, Robert Morris will finish first, Canisius second, and RIT third.

– If Canisius get two points or less, Robert Morris will finish first, RIT second and Canisius third.

So the West Pod is:

1. Robert Morris/Canisius

2. Robert Morris/Canisius/RIT

3. Canisius/RIT

4. Mercyhhurst

5. Niagara

Whatever the outcome of the final weekend, the First Round is set. These games are single elimination:

Air Force at Bentley

Holy Cross at Sacred Heart

Niagara at Mercyhurst

This Week’s Picks*:

*All games are subject to change.

Friday, February 26 and Saturday, February 27

Canisius vs. Niagara

Dan: Weird things happen in rivalry games, but I’ll be interested to see what happens over the course of these two matchups. Canisius essentially already has a bye based on Sacred Heart, but I think the ability to win the pod is still a priority for seeding purposes. Like Chris, I see this as a Griffs sweep. Canisius sweeps.

Chris: This is the only conference series to go forward this week due to COVID protocols and perhaps teams playing it safe heading into the postseason. It’s a meaningful one, as Canisius can win the West Pod regular season title with five or six points. I think they do it. Canisius sweeps.

Long Island University at Army West Point

Dan: One more shot for Brett after a split with Uncle Brian. As we bid farewell to the Sharks for the season, I hope they get a more fair shake next year if/when we return to normal settings. LIU never got that first home game, but I think the first season showed they have some potential as a force to be reckoned with. Army West Point sweeps.

Chris: We’ll also end with this non-conference series, the final games this season for LIU, an independent in its first season of play. The Black Nights put the nation’s longest unbeaten streak (8-0-1) on the line, and I think they’ll continue rolling into the playoffs. Army West Point Sweeps.