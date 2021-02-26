ECAC Hockey Picks: Feb. 26-28

Last time: 1-0

Overall: 15-20-7

It’s back to a full conference schedule in ECAC Hockey after a bye last week. Here’s a look at the two series set for this weekend.

Quinnipiac at St. Lawrence

Friday and Saturday, 4 p.m.

St. Lawrence opened the season with a win and shootout loss against Quinnipiac, but the Saints are in a 1-5-1 skid over the last month, including a pair of losses to the Bobcats. Quinnipiac has one regulation loss in its last twelve games and is in position to clinch the Cleary Cup as the league’s regular season champion this weekend. The Bobcats will clinch at least a tie for first place with three more points than Clarkson this weekend and win the regular season outright if they have four more points than the Golden Knights. I’m going by the trends and picking a Bobcats sweep.

Game 1: Quinnipiac 4, St. Lawrence 2

Game 2: Quinnipiac 2, St. Lawrence 1

Clarkson vs. Colgate

Friday 5 p.m. at Colgate

Sunday 4 p.m. at Clarkson

The Golden Knights are back in action for the first time since Feb. 6 following a pause of in-person campus activities as a precautionary measure against COVID-19. Clarkson entered the pause on a respectable 2-1-3 stretch despite only scoring two or more goals twice during that stretch. That’s a little puzzling considering the talent up front for Clarkson, but the Golden Knights have gotten solid play from freshman goalie Ethan Haider, who has a .921 save percentage in league play. Colgate has also struggled to score this season, although the Raiders have also gotten good goaltending from Carter Gylander. This series seems like a split, with the home team winning each night.

Game 1: Colgate 2, Clarkson 1

Game 2: Clarkson 3, Colgate 1