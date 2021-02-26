NCHC picks: Feb. 26-28

Thanks to North Dakota, I went back to three up on Matthew in our picks race. Last week, I was a perfect 3-0, while Matthew was 2-1. On the year, I am 44-23-6, while Matthew is 41-26-6.

Friday-Sunday, Feb. 26 and 28

Miami vs Western Michigan

Candace: Western Michigan has killed me when I’ve picked against them this season, and they’re at home, so I’ll pick a sweep. Western Michigan 4-2, 3-2

Matthew: The flippant thing to say would be to refer to my Denver-CC prediction, but I like Western to do better in this matchup than Miami. Western Michigan 4-2, 4-2

Friday, Feb. 26

North Dakota at Omaha

Candace: UNO is at home, and that will help, but North Dakota has been on fire. North Dakota 3-2

Matthew: UNO feels like it did better last weekend in Grand Forks than the games’ lopsided scores suggest, but for as much as pressure’s off North Dakota now with the Penrose Cup wrapped up, I’ll take the Hawks. North Dakota 4-2

Saturday, Feb. 27

St. Cloud State at Minnesota Duluth

Candace: The battle for second place in the NCHC should be a rip-roaring game. I’ll take the home team. Minnesota Duluth 3-2

Matthew: This should be a really fun game. St. Cloud might be the better team on paper, but I think the Bulldogs will pull out a home win. Minnesota Duluth 3-2

Colorado College at Denver

Candace: Denver looked good in Thursday’s win, plus they’re at home, so I’ll go with the Pios. Denver 3-2

Matthew: I picked CC to win at home, but Denver pulled it out. Going for the home team again. Denver 3-1