Nine goaltenders chosen as finalists for annual Mike Richter Award as top goalie in men’s NCAA D-I hockey

The Hockey Commissioners Association announced Friday the finalists for the eighth annual Mike Richter Award.

Nine goaltenders from a “watch list” of 35 were singled out by a panel of voters from across the hockey community.

The Richter Award has been given annually to the top goalie in men’s Division I hockey since 2014.

Mike Richter Award Finalists

Spencer Knight, So., Boston College

Jack LaFontaine, Sr., Minnesota

Strauss Mann, Jr., Michigan

Dryden McKay, Jr., Minnesota State

Mareks Mitens, Sr., Lake Superior

Keith Petruzzelli, Sr., Quinnipiac

Blake Pietila, So., Michigan Tech

Adam Scheel, Jr., North Dakota

Jaxson Stauber, So., Providence

Past Richter Award recipients: 2014 – Connor Hellebuyck, UMass Lowell; 2015 – Zane McIntyre, North Dakota; 2016 – Thatcher Demko, Boston College; 2017 – Tanner Jaillet, Denver; 2018 – Cale Morris, Notre Dame; 2019 – Cayden Primeau, Northeastern; 2020 – Jeremy Swayman, Maine.

The winner of this year’s Richter Award will be announced in April during the men’s Frozen Four.