Nine goaltenders chosen as finalists for annual Mike Richter Award as top goalie in men’s NCAA D-I hockey

The Hockey Commissioners Association announced Friday the finalists for the eighth annual Mike Richter Award.
Nine goaltenders from a “watch list” of 35 were singled out by a panel of voters from across the hockey community.
The Richter Award has been given annually to the top goalie in men’s Division I hockey since 2014.
Mike Richter Award Finalists
Spencer Knight, So., Boston College
Jack LaFontaine, Sr., Minnesota
Strauss Mann, Jr., Michigan
Dryden McKay, Jr., Minnesota State
Mareks Mitens, Sr., Lake Superior
Keith Petruzzelli, Sr., Quinnipiac
Blake Pietila, So., Michigan Tech
Adam Scheel, Jr., North Dakota
Jaxson Stauber, So., Providence
Past Richter Award recipients: 2014 – Connor Hellebuyck, UMass Lowell; 2015 – Zane McIntyre, North Dakota; 2016 – Thatcher Demko, Boston College; 2017 – Tanner Jaillet, Denver; 2018 – Cale Morris, Notre Dame; 2019 – Cayden Primeau, Northeastern; 2020 – Jeremy Swayman, Maine.
The winner of this year’s Richter Award will be announced in April during the men’s Frozen Four.