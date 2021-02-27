Eight finalists named for inaugural Women’s Hockey Goalie of the Year Award

The Hockey Commissioners Association announced Friday the finalists for the inaugural Women’s Hockey Goalie of the Year Award.

The eight finalists for the first Women’s Hockey Goalie of the Year Award advanced from a “watch list” of 21 outstanding netminders. Voting was carried out by a panel of coaches, administrators and media members from across the country.

Women’s Hockey Goalie of the Year Award Finalists

Sandra Abstreiter, Sr., Providence

Kennedy Blair, Sr., Wisconsin

Josie Bothun, Fr., Penn State

Andrea Braendli, Jr., Ohio State

Aerin Frankel, Sr., Northeastern

Kayle Osborne, Fr., Colgate

Loryn Porter, Sr., Maine

Emma Söderberg, Jr., Minnesota Duluth

The winner will be announced in March during the women’s Frozen Four.