Eight finalists named for inaugural Women’s Hockey Goalie of the Year Award

The Hockey Commissioners Association announced Friday the finalists for the inaugural Women’s Hockey Goalie of the Year Award.
The eight finalists for the first Women’s Hockey Goalie of the Year Award advanced from a “watch list” of 21 outstanding netminders. Voting was carried out by a panel of coaches, administrators and media members from across the country.
Women’s Hockey Goalie of the Year Award Finalists
Sandra Abstreiter, Sr., Providence
Kennedy Blair, Sr., Wisconsin
Josie Bothun, Fr., Penn State
Andrea Braendli, Jr., Ohio State
Aerin Frankel, Sr., Northeastern
Kayle Osborne, Fr., Colgate
Loryn Porter, Sr., Maine
Emma Söderberg, Jr., Minnesota Duluth
The winner will be announced in March during the women’s Frozen Four.