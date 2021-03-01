Long Island, Sacred Heart to play for unique NEWHA women’s hockey championship this week in best-of-three series

NEWHA members Long Island and Sacred Heart will vie for the Commissioner’s Cup, a unique championship experience that will reward one of the two remaining teams competing in the league.

A three-game series will be played between LIU and Sacred Heart this week with the winner awarded the championship. In lieu of a formal conference championship due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the series will recognize the two programs that have persevered through a season unlike any other.

The first game is slated to be played on Tuesday, March 2 with the Pioneers hosting LIU at 1 p.m. The second game will be played on Thursday, March 4 at 2 p.m. on Long Island. If necessary, the third and final game of the series will be hosted by LIU at 3 p.m. on Friday, March 5.

“We are excited for the opportunity to play against Sacred Heart for the NEWHA Commissioner’s Cup,” said second-year LIU coach Rob Morgan in a statement. “It is a tremendous way for our student athletes to conclude this unprecedented college season.”

“With this being a different year, and with all of the difficulties that have been associated with it, we are all just very grateful for the ability to be on the ice this year,” added SHU coach Thomas O’Malley. “We look forward to competing for the Commissioner’s Cup.”

The Pioneers began their season in December with the Sharks taking the ice just after the New Year. The squads have met on four occasions with the Sharks claiming victory in three of those fixtures. In postseason play, Sacred Heart won the initial NEWHA postseason title in 2018 with the Sharks claiming victory in 2020, their first season of competition.