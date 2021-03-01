Women’s Division I College Hockey Weekend Wrap: March 1

(1) Wisconsin at (7) Minnesota Duluth

The WCHA regular season title was on the line in this series. The opening game featured a lot of action in the opening frame. The Badgers got on the board first with a power play goal from Nicole LaMantia early in the period. Lizi Norton responded less than two minutes later to tie the game for the Bulldogs and Anna Klein’s goal at the midway point of the period put UMD up 2-1. Brette Pettet tied it up for the Badgers, but Gabbie Hughes’ goal with 22 seconds left in the first would prove to be the game-winner. She added another goal halfway through the game to make it 4-2 Minnesota Duluth. The second game was winner-take-all. Hughes added to her already impressive weekend with a goal in the first period to give UMD a 1-0 lead heading into the first intermission. Dary Watts tied the game for Wisconsin with a goal early in the second, but one again it was Hughes that lit the lamp and put the Bulldogs up 2-1. Anna Klein extended Minnesota Duluth’s lead late in the period, but Lacey Eden responded just 23 seconds later to make it 3-2 UMD. It looked like that might hold, but the Badgers pulled their goalie and Pettet scored with 87 seconds left in the game to make it 3-3 and force overtime. In the extra frame, Daryl Watts placed the puck top shelf and won the game and the regular season crown for Wisconsin.

New Hampshire at (2) Northeastern (Hockey East Tournament quarterfinals)

Northeastern’s depth was on display as seven different Huskies scored in a 7-0 win. Katy Knoll, Katie Cipra, Veronika Pettey, Skylar Fontaine, Kate Holmes, Mia Brown and Alina Mueller each lit the lamp for the Huskies in the win. Northeastern advances to the Hockey East semifinals where they’ll face Connecticut.

(5) Colgate vs. Quinnipiac

Game one started quickly, as Sadie Peart scored five minutes in to give Quinnipiac the 1-0 lead. But Darcie Lappan responded just 23 seconds later for Colgate to tie the game at 1. Taylor Girard gave the Bobcats a 2-1 lead heading into the intermission with a goal in the final minute of the period. Kalty Kaltounkova tied it again 61 seconds into the second period to make it 2-2. Danielle Serdachny’s goal in the final few minutes of the game was the game winner and Allyson Simpson added an empty net goal to give the Raiders a 4-2 win. In the second game, Quinnipiac came out swinging, scoring the first four goals. Girard put the Bobcats up 1-0 after the first. In the second, Grace Markey, Laura Lundblad and Taylor House each lit the lamp to put Quinnipiac ahead 4-0. Sammy Smigliani scored late in the second to get Colgate on the board and make it 4-1. Serdachny scored twice in the final two minutes of the game to cut the lead to 4-3, but Brooke Bonsteel’s empty-netter secured a 5-3 win for Quinnipiac.

Connecticut at (6) Boston College (Hockey East Tournament quarterfinals)

After a scoreless first period, Morgan Wabick scored early in the second to give UConn a 1-0 lead. Viki Harkness doubled the lead on the power play as she corralled the puck off the boards and beat BC goalie Abigail Levy on the near post. Coryn Tormala found a great time to score her first of the season as she made it 3-0 for the Huskies heading into the second intermission. Danika Pasqua made it 4-0 late in the third. Cayla Barnes scored for Boston College to ruin the shutout, but Wabick added her second of the game to secure the 5-1 win for Connecticut. This is the second-straight year the Huskies knocked the Eagles out of the Hockey East Tournament.

(8) Penn State at Mercyhurst

On Friday, Kiara Zanon scored twice in the first period and Amy Dobson added a goal to give Penn State a 3-0 lead. Alyssa Machado increased the lead to 4-0 early in the second. Mercyhurst scored twice late in the middle frame to cut the lead in half. Goals from Summer Rae Dobson and Sara Boucher made it 4-2. Olivia Wallin extended Penn State’s lead to 5-3 in the third and the Nittany Lions took game one. On Sunday, Mercyhurst ended PSU’s 13-game unbeaten streak with a 3-2 overtime victory. The Lakers jumped out to a 2-0 lead thanks to early goals from Alexa Vasko and Sarah Nelles. Penn State clawed back with goals from Julie Gough and Lyndie Lobdell to force the extra frame, but Emily Pinto ended it with an unassisted goal to give Mercyhurst the 3-2 win.

(9) Clarkson vs. St. Lawrence

On Friday, Gabi Jones and Melissa Jeffries put St. Lawrence up 2-0 before Caitrin Lonergan responded with a short-handed tally to cut the lead to 2-1. Julia Gosling scored 40 seconds in to the first for the Saints to make it 3-1 before Nicole Gosling (no relation) of Clarkson responded a few minutes later to make it 3-2. Gabrielle David scored on the power play late in the third period to tie the game and force overtime, but Julia Gosling scored just 46 seconds into the extra time to give St. Lawrence a 4-3 win. On Sunday, the team’s were deadlocked in a scoreless tie for more than forty minutes. Anna Segedi found the back of the net in the opening minute of the third to give the Saints a 1-0 lead. Lonergan responded a few minutes later to tie the game. Segedi lit the lamp one more time to give St. Lawrence a 2-1 win. The teams meet again Monday night at 7 pm EST.

Boston University at (10) Providence (Hockey East Tournament quarterfinals)

Brooke Becker scored just two minutes into the game to give Providence a 1-0 lead. Caroline Peterson doubled the lead early in the second and Hayley Lunny’s power play goal later in the frame made it 3-0 for the Friars. Jullia Shaunessy put the Terriers on the board in the final minutes of the second, but Peterson scored her second of the day in the final minute of the middle frame to make it 4-1 Providence. Kristina Shuler scored early in the third to cut the lead to 4-2 and Boston University continued to fight back in the third. Shaunessy scored in the final minute to make it 4-3, but BU ran out of time and Providence took the one-goal win. The Friars will face Maine in the Hockey East semifinal.