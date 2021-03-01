Monday 10: UMass returns to play with two wins, Caufield keeps rolling for Wisconsin, Robert Morris, AIC take Atlantic Hockey titles

Each week, USCHO.com will pick the top 10 moments from the past weekend in our Monday 10 feature.

1. Terriers’ resilience

Boston University took a hit on Friday night with a 5-2 loss to Merrimack. The Terriers were within striking distance with Boston College in the Hockey East Power Index before that, but bounced back nicely on Saturday night. Hopefully for them, that’s enough to keep a top seeding as they’ve been playing some great hockey. They’re finally healthy now, too, with star defenseman David Farrance back in action and playing like a guy ready to make an NHL run soon.

2. UMass looks ready

The Minutemen missed a ton of time between campus issues and delays, but the response in two games this week — their first since late January — were fantastic. First, they put up eight goals at Providence on Tuesday then took an overtime victory at Boston College. As solid as it gets for a team that hasn’t had a ton of time to gel in the second half of the season.

3. Big Wisconsin weekend for Caufield

The Cole Caufield show, well, showed up in a big way this weekend for Wisconsin. In the Badgers 7-0 win the sophomore star picked up a hat trick, continuing to push towards his Hobey Baker bid. Caufield has 22 goals in 26 games for a 14-5-1 team, so all the credentials are in place to make a serious bid for the award. He’s continued to be one of the most electric — and entertaining — players in the game.

4. Minnesota Duluth back on track

The Bulldogs desperately needed scoring after nabbing just two goals in their three-game winning streak. Putting up five on No. 6 St. Cloud State this weekend got them back on track, and a hat trick from Nick Swaney was instrumental. Perhaps that will set them off in the right direction as they vie for a tournament bid. They’re going to get plenty used to St. Cloud State some more, too, with another matchup next week before they square off in the conference semis.

5. North Dakota special teams

North Dakota’s power play carried it in a 4-2 win over Nebraska Omaha on Friday, striking three times to bring the Fighting Hawks to its 18th victory. Their other goal, though, didn’t come at even strength; Judd Caufield netted his fourth goal of the season with a shorthanded tally for the fourth North Dakota tally of the night to seal things late in the third period. Solid showing for them against a decent Mavericks squad.

6. Beniers’ hat trick a good sign

Michigan’s Matty Beiners had a solid showing on Friday night with a hat trick against Arizona State. The freshman who made a name for himself with Team USA during World Juniors jumped up to nine goals on the season in 20 games, good for the most on the team.

7. Quinnipiac surging

The Bobcats haven’t lost in seven games and kept that streak alive on Saturday with a 3-2 win over St. Lawrence. Peter DiLiberatore picked up a mid-third period power play goal to break the deadlock after the Saints comeback bid from down 2-0 at knotted the game up. A solid defensive third period held them at bay, and the Bobcats surge continues.

8. UConn snaps skid

The Huskies looked like they were getting somewhere before they dropped four games in a row. Into the national rankings for the first time ever, then a drastic skid. It certainly hurt their Hockey East standings chances, but it had to be nice to get a win back this weekend with a victory over Maine to split their weekend.

9. Rowe steps up

Caufield wasn’t the only Badger to have a big night. Freshman goalie Cameron Rowe stepped up with a 21-save shutout in the 7-0 Wisconsin win over Ohio State. The Badgers were banged up on defense, but Rowe’s second career shutout paired with the offensive explosion couldn’t have come at a better time. He didn’t see any time until mid-December this season, and since then has consistently been a part of the Badgers goalie rotation.

10. Robert Morris, AIC take conference crowns

The Colonials lost twice last week but that didn’t stop them from taking the Atlantic Hockey West pod title following Canisius’s loss to Niagara this weekend. AIC won the East pod as the conference went with dual champions this season.