Northeastern’s Mueller, Frankel, Wisconsin’s Eden tabbed HCA women’s hockey award winners for February

The Hockey Commissioners Association announced Wednesday its women’s players of the month for February.

Northeastern junior forward Alina Mueller is the player of the month, while Wisconsin forward Lacey Eden is the rookie of the month and Northeastern senior Aerin Frankel is the goaltender of the month.

Mueller averaged 2.3 points per game in Northeastern’s perfect 7-0 month. She went for four goals and 16 points which, along with her season-long production, made her one of three Huskies among the ten Patty Kazmaier Award finalists. She is also one of three finalists for the Cammi Granato Award given to the Hockey East Player of the Year.

Joining the nation’s No. 1 team midseason, Eden had a line of three goals and seven points in six games for the Badgers, four of those coming on the road against nationally-ranked opponents Minnesota and Minnesota Duluth.

Frankel was again solid in February and repeats as goaltender of the month. She led the Huskies to a perfect 7-0 record with phenomenal numbers: a 0.57 GAA and a save percentage of .972. She is the only goaltender among this year’s 10 Patty Kazmaier Award finalists and is another finalist for the Cammi Granato Award.