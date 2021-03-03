Wisconsin’s Holloway, Notre Dame’s Slaggert, Army’s Kozlowski, North Dakota’s Scheel garner HCA men’s hockey honors for February

The Hockey Commissioners Association announced Wednesday its men’s players of the month for February.

Wisconsin sophomore forward Dylan Holloway is the player of the month, while Notre Dame forward Landon Slaggert is the rookie of the month with Army West Point senior Trevin Kozlowski and North Dakota junior Adam Scheel are co-goaltenders of the month.

Holloway led the NCAA with 17 points (six goals, 11 assists), coming through against a tough schedule that included four games against highly-ranked Minnesota and Michigan. Highlights of the month included a 6-1 win at the then-No. 2 Gophers going for a goal and four assists and scoring both goals in a 2-1 overtime win against Ohio State.

Slaggert had points in six of eight games, finishing strong with a four-game point streak, recording two goals and seven points in the month’s final four games, all on the road.

Kozlowski finished the month of February with a perfect 7-0-0 record. He posted a .942 save percentage and recorded a 1.26 GAA in the seven games. Kozlowski allowed two or less goals in six of the seven games started and allowed only nine goals on 154 shots and stopped 20 or more shots in all seven games.

Scheel allowed only four goals in his four starts in February, backstopping North Dakota to a 4-0-0 record while in net and the Penrose Cup as NCHC regular-season champions. He led the country in February with both a .960 save percentage and a 1.01 GAA. He totaled 95 saves on 99 shots with one shutout.