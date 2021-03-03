WCHA announces women’s All-WCHA, All-Rookie teams for 2020-21 college hockey season

The women’s WCHA announced Wednesday its 2020-21 All-WCHA Team and All-Rookie Team.
First Team
Daryl Watts, Sr., F, Wisconsin
Sophie Shirley, Jr., F, Wisconsin
Grace Zumwinkle, Sr., F, Minnesota
Ashton Bell, Sr., D, Minnesota Duluth
Grace Bowlby, Sr., D, Wisconsin
Emma Söderberg, Jr., G, Minnesota Duluth
Second Team
Gabbie Hughes, Jr., F, Minnesota Duluth
Emma Maltais, Sr., F, Ohio State
Anna Klein, Sr., F, Minnesota Duluth
Emily Brown, Sr., D, Minnesota
Nicole LaMantia, Jr., D, Wisconsin
Andrea Braendli, Jr., G, Ohio State
Third Team
Brette Pettet, Sr., F, Wisconsin
Tatum Skaggs, Sr., F, Ohio State
Britta Curl, Jr., F, Wisconsin
Sophie Jaques, Jr., D, Ohio State
Madeline Wethington, So., D, Minnesota
Madison Bizal, Jr., D, Ohio State
Kennedy Blair, Sr., G, Wisconsin
All-Rookie Team
Jamie Nelson, F, Minnesota State
Abbey Murphy, F, Minnesota
Jenna Buglioni, F, Ohio State
Josey Dunne, D, Minnesota
Riley Brengman, D, Ohio State
Sanni Ahola, G, St. Cloud State
In addition, the league also named its 115-member WCHA All-Academic Team.
The 2020-21 WCHA Offensive Player, Defensive Player, Goaltender, Rookie, Outstanding Student-Athlete and Coach of the Year will be announced March 4. The overall WCHA Player of the Year will be unveiled on March 5.