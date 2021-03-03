WCHA announces women’s All-WCHA, All-Rookie teams for 2020-21 college hockey season

The women’s WCHA announced Wednesday its 2020-21 All-WCHA Team and All-Rookie Team.

First Team

Daryl Watts, Sr., F, Wisconsin

Sophie Shirley, Jr., F, Wisconsin

Grace Zumwinkle, Sr., F, Minnesota

Ashton Bell, Sr., D, Minnesota Duluth

Grace Bowlby, Sr., D, Wisconsin

Emma Söderberg, Jr., G, Minnesota Duluth

Second Team

Gabbie Hughes, Jr., F, Minnesota Duluth

Emma Maltais, Sr., F, Ohio State

Anna Klein, Sr., F, Minnesota Duluth

Emily Brown, Sr., D, Minnesota

Nicole LaMantia, Jr., D, Wisconsin

Andrea Braendli, Jr., G, Ohio State

Third Team

Brette Pettet, Sr., F, Wisconsin

Tatum Skaggs, Sr., F, Ohio State

Britta Curl, Jr., F, Wisconsin

Sophie Jaques, Jr., D, Ohio State

Madeline Wethington, So., D, Minnesota

Madison Bizal, Jr., D, Ohio State

Kennedy Blair, Sr., G, Wisconsin

All-Rookie Team

Jamie Nelson, F, Minnesota State

Abbey Murphy, F, Minnesota

Jenna Buglioni, F, Ohio State

Josey Dunne, D, Minnesota

Riley Brengman, D, Ohio State

Sanni Ahola, G, St. Cloud State

In addition, the league also named its 115-member WCHA All-Academic Team.

The 2020-21 WCHA Offensive Player, Defensive Player, Goaltender, Rookie, Outstanding Student-Athlete and Coach of the Year will be announced March 4. The overall WCHA Player of the Year will be unveiled on March 5.