Pickin’ the Big Ten: March 4-6

It’s the final weekend of the Big Ten regular season and we’ve got ourselves a title race. In a year where it seems like a treat to have games actually played as schedules, it’s hard to ask for anything more. The Gophers and Badgers have a shot at the title and the other five teams have one more opportunity to gain momentum heading into the postseason tournament.

Here’s how Paula and I did last week.

Last week

Drew: 4-1-1 (.750)

Paula: 4-1-1 (.750)

This season

Drew: 59-31-4 (.649)

Paula: 53-37-4 (.585)

This week

All eight teams in action. We’re taking a wait and see approach for next week’s Michigan/Michigan State game. Game times are local.

Arizona State at Ohio State

5:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday

Arizona State is coming off a hard-fought 1-1 tie against Michigan last week and now ends the season with the one Big Ten team it is currently undefeated against. The Sun Devils tied and defeated OSU in December. The Buckeyes took Wisconsin to the wire last Friday, but poking the Badgers resulted in a 7-0 blowout on Saturday.

Drew: Arizona State 3-1, Ohio State 5-2

Paula: Ohio State 3-2, Arizona State 4-2

No. 5 Wisconsin at Michigan State

4:00 p.m. Friday, 2:30 p.m. Saturday

The Badgers can put themselves in a great place to win the regular-season crown with a sweep this weekend and, with as little disrespect to Michigan State as possible, they have a great opportunity to do that. After their first series was postponed, Wisconsin swept the Spartans at home with scores of 6-0 and 4-1 at the end of January. Michigan State has dropped six conference games in a row and has lost seven of their last eight in total.

Drew: Wisconsin 5-3, 6-2

Paula: Wisconsin 4-2, 5-2

Penn State at Notre Dame

7:30 p.m. Friday, 5:30 p.m. Saturday

Finally, 35 days since its last contest, Penn State will have the opportunity to get back on the ice and play a game. Ironically, last time out for the Nittany Lions was a 3-2 overtime loss to Notre Dame. The Irish are coming off of back-to-back 2-0 shutouts of Michigan State, but Notre Dame is still searching for more offense and secondary scoring as the season draws to a close.

Drew: Notre Dame 3-1, Penn State 4-3

Paula: Notre Dame 4-3, 3-2

No. 7 Michigan at No. 3 Minnesota

7:00 p.m. Friday, 4:00 p.m. Saturday

A series that a lot of people circled when the second-half schedule came out and it will end up having a big say in who hangs a banner this fall. The Gophers are coming off an off weekend and have won four in a row since getting swept by Wisconsin. Michigan is 3-2-1 since its COVID pause.

Drew: Minnesota 4-3, 4-2

Paula: Michigan 4-2, Minnesota 4-3

Twitter

Follow Paula (@paulacweston) and me (@drewclaussen) on Twitter. Enjoy the weekend!